Single-disc machine BDS 43/165 C Classic
BDS 43/165 C Classic single-disc machine for versatile use in floor cleaning. 800 W motor, 430 mm working width and light weight for comfortable operation.
The robust BDS 43/165 C Classic single-disc machine always ensures reliable floor cleaning and offers impressive value for money. The powerful 800 watt motor means the machine can be used on a wide variety of surfaces. The BDS 43/165 C Classic achieves flawless and thorough cleaning results on both hard and resilient floors and textile coverings. At the same time, the lightweight and manoeuvrable machine proves to be extremely versatile and user-friendly in operation. With its working width of 430 millimetres, it is perfectly equipped for most applications in the field of building cleaning and is designed to deliver professional performance in all routine cleaning tasks. The simple operating concept makes it easy and convenient to handle. With a comprehensive accessory line, the BDS 43/165 C Classic offers the ideal ergonomic and economical cleaning solution for every requirement.
Features and benefits
Extremely simple operating concept
- Convenient and easy handling.
- Excellent balance and quiet operation.
Suitable for numerous uses
- The extensive accessory line provides for ergonomic and economical cleaning solutions for numerous applications.
Affordable entry-level model
- Excellent price-performance ratio.
- Reduced to the most important features.
Ergonomic design
- Increases operating comfort.
- Very easy to transport thanks to the compact dimensions and low weight.
Integrated power outlet
- For connection to a suction unit, which reduces dust.
- Increases cleaning performance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|430
|Brush speed (rpm)
|165 - 165
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|79
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|27.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|960 x 442 x 1112
Scope of supply
- Tank: 10 l
- Disc brushes / pad: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Mains operation
Application areas
- Highly recommended for applications in building cleaning and the hotel sector
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
- For fibre-deep cleaning of carpets and textile floor coverings