The robust BDS 43/165 C Classic single-disc machine always ensures reliable floor cleaning and offers impressive value for money. The powerful 800 watt motor means the machine can be used on a wide variety of surfaces. The BDS 43/165 C Classic achieves flawless and thorough cleaning results on both hard and resilient floors and textile coverings. At the same time, the lightweight and manoeuvrable machine proves to be extremely versatile and user-friendly in operation. With its working width of 430 millimetres, it is perfectly equipped for most applications in the field of building cleaning and is designed to deliver professional performance in all routine cleaning tasks. The simple operating concept makes it easy and convenient to handle. With a comprehensive accessory line, the BDS 43/165 C Classic offers the ideal ergonomic and economical cleaning solution for every requirement.