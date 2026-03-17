Single-disc machine BDS 43/Orbital C

Powerful, robust and versatile: our new orbital single-disc machine BDS 43 / Orbital C with combined orbital and rotary motions for maximum cleaning efficiency.

Maximum cleaning efficiency, large range of applications, user-friendly handling: Our new orbital single-disc machine BDS 43 / Orbital C impresses particularly in the area of building cleaning, whether it is in offices, the retail sector, hospitals or schools.With innovative technology the machine combines orbital and rotary motions into a constant vibration, thus making possible a versatile range of applications, from deep scrubbing to polishing and crystallisation through to decoating.Its working width of 43 centimetres also permits work in narrow or furnished areas.

Features and benefits
Single-disc machine BDS 43/Orbital C: Easy and intuitive operation
Easy and intuitive operation
Convenient and easy handling. Excellent balance and quiet operation. Helps to avoid operating errors.
Single-disc machine BDS 43/Orbital C: Reverse handle mode
Reverse handle mode
Increases the brush pressure from 38 up to 55 kilograms. High cleaning efficiency also in difficult conditions. Easy work, also in confined spaces.
Single-disc machine BDS 43/Orbital C: 90° tilting head
90° tilting head
Allows simple and quick exchange of the pad. Increases comfort, avoids wet pads on floors.
Roto-orbital motion
  • Excellent scrubbing result with up to 50% reduced cleaning time.
  • Superb cleaning results on all floor types.
  • Reduced cleaning and training costs.
Powerful motor
  • Extremely robust and durable design.
  • Powerful for numerous applications.
  • Low operation and service costs.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Working width, brushes (mm) 430
Working height (mm) 100
Tank, fresh washer (l) 12
Brush speed (rpm) 60
Brush contact pressure (kg) 38 - 55
Oscillations (O/min) 1500
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 54
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 52.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1070 x 570 x 430

Scope of supply

  • Tank: 12 l
  • Pad drive board

Equipment

  • Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
  • Ideally suited for offices, production sites, retail establishments, hotels, canteens, hospitals and schools
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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