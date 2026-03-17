Single-disc machine BDS 43/Orbital C
Powerful, robust and versatile: our new orbital single-disc machine BDS 43 / Orbital C with combined orbital and rotary motions for maximum cleaning efficiency.
Maximum cleaning efficiency, large range of applications, user-friendly handling: Our new orbital single-disc machine BDS 43 / Orbital C impresses particularly in the area of building cleaning, whether it is in offices, the retail sector, hospitals or schools.With innovative technology the machine combines orbital and rotary motions into a constant vibration, thus making possible a versatile range of applications, from deep scrubbing to polishing and crystallisation through to decoating.Its working width of 43 centimetres also permits work in narrow or furnished areas.
Features and benefits
Easy and intuitive operationConvenient and easy handling. Excellent balance and quiet operation. Helps to avoid operating errors.
Reverse handle modeIncreases the brush pressure from 38 up to 55 kilograms. High cleaning efficiency also in difficult conditions. Easy work, also in confined spaces.
90° tilting headAllows simple and quick exchange of the pad. Increases comfort, avoids wet pads on floors.
Roto-orbital motion
- Excellent scrubbing result with up to 50% reduced cleaning time.
- Superb cleaning results on all floor types.
- Reduced cleaning and training costs.
Powerful motor
- Extremely robust and durable design.
- Powerful for numerous applications.
- Low operation and service costs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|430
|Working height (mm)
|100
|Tank, fresh washer (l)
|12
|Brush speed (rpm)
|60
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|38 - 55
|Oscillations (O/min)
|1500
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|54
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|52.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1070 x 570 x 430
Scope of supply
- Tank: 12 l
- Pad drive board
Equipment
- Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
- Ideally suited for offices, production sites, retail establishments, hotels, canteens, hospitals and schools