Stair cleaning machine BD 17/5 C Ep

Compact, mains-operated scrubber BD 17/5 C with disc engineering for scrubbing, shampooing, polishing and crystallising small areas such as steps or windowsills.

The mains-operated scrubber BD 17/5 C is particularly suitable for use in areas where there is no space for classic cleaning work and it is expensive to clean by hand thanks to compact dimensions (33 cm x 17-20 cm x 29 cm). The housing of the machine is made from sturdy, impact-resistant plastic. Disc brush and pad drive can be easily changed within seconds. Operating elements that are accessible at the side guarantee quick and comfortable handling. Thanks to the two handles, the machine weighing 5 kg can be guided safely. With the rotation speed controller (0 - 450 rpm) the machine can be optimally adapted to the respective cleaning situation. Deep cleaning, crystallisation or polishing hard areas or shampooing carpeted areas is quick and thorough. Especially for stairwell cleaning, the simultaneous cleaning of horizontal and vertical areas saves considerable time, effort and costs. The BD 17/5 C increases efficiency in the cleaning process in commercial or municipal building cleaning. Depending on requirements, accessories may also have to be ordered.

Features and benefits
Stair cleaning machine BD 17/5 C Ep: Lightweight and compact
Lightweight and compact
Suitable for small areas such as stairwells or window sills. For easy transport.
Stair cleaning machine BD 17/5 C Ep: Speed regulation
Speed regulation
Speed can be adjusted to suit the cleaning task.
Stair cleaning machine BD 17/5 C Ep: Optionally available corner brush
Optionally available corner brush
For work close to the edge and right into the corners. (The machine can be operated horizontally and vertically at the same time with the optional corner brush).
High-quality components
  • Device is virtually maintenance-free.
Extensive range of accessories
  • Versatile.
  • Brushes available in different hardnesses and diameters. Also for cleaning carpets.
  • Pads and pad drive boards for smooth floors.
Easy to use controls
  • Clear and easy to use
All of them accessories can be disassembled
  • Space-saving storage
Vertical or horizontal use
  • Greater flexibility: Cleaning horizontal areas (e.g. stairs or windowsills) and vertical areas (e.g. fronts).
Attachable tank
  • Facilitates work on landings (optionally available)
Brush and driver plate replacement
  • Quick and easy adjustment to suit the particular cleaning task.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Working width, brushes (mm) 170 - 200
Brush speed (rpm) 450
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 69
Voltage (V) 220 - 230
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 330 x 136 x 290

Equipment

  • Adjustable brush speed
  • Mains operation
  • Tank optional: 2.5 l
Videos
Application areas
  • Stair cleaning made easy
  • For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
  • For cleaning applications in tight spaces
  • For targeted fibre-deep cleaning of smaller carpeted areas
Accessories
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

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