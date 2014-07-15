The compact B 150 R is perfect for cleaning indoor areas and always offers an optimal view. The battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer (180–240 Ah wet/gel batteries) is equipped with a working width of 75 or 90 centimetres and comes with either roller head incl. sweep function (ideal for structured floors) or disc head for smooth floors. The optional all-wheel drive guarantees optimal traction and helps to confidently master bends and slopes. The brush head and squeegee are automatically lowered. The machine has a large colour display and colour-coded operating elements. This facilitates the handling of the machine considerably. The automatic adjustment of the contact pressure, adjustable cleaning modes and the KIK key system round off the equipment package. The Dose cleaning agent dosing unit, the Auto Fill function for efficient filling of the fresh water tank, as well as the patented tank rinsing system for convenient cleaning of the dirty water tank, are also available as options.