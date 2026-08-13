Thanks to its very narrow, short and thus extremely compact design, our battery powered ride-on scrubber drier B 150 R Bp Konfektion with built-in charger is extremely manoeuvrable and thus ideally suited to use in irregularly shaped internal areas. The diverse equipment possibilities – for example, working widths of 75 and 90 centimetres are available – allow area performances of up to 6000 m² per hour. The machine can optionally be specially adapted to different floors. For smooth floors, the disc head is ideal, while a roller head with integrated sweeping function should be preferred for structured surfaces. Here, the brush speed can be set to 3 modes in accordance with requirements. Thanks to the eco!efficiency mode, water and energy consumption, as well as the noise level, can be significantly reduced. Colour-coded operating elements, the EASY Operation switch and the KIK key system make operation easy, convenient and safe. In addition, the tank rinsing system for hygienic cleaning of the dirty water tank and the Auto-Fill function are optionally available for simple and time-saving filling of the fresh water tank.