Scrubber dryers B 150 R Bp others
The batteries of our compact ride-on scrubber drier B 150 R are conveniently charged via an external battery charger. The machine is available as a roller or disc head version.
With a range of freely selectable equipment details, our battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer B 150 R definitely meets your requirements and expectations. For example, the machine is available either with disc engineering (designed for smooth floors) or with a roller head including sweeping function (ideal for rougher surfaces). The working width can also be freely selected as 75 or 90 cm. The Auto Fill function for efficient filling of the fresh water tank, as well as the patented tank rinsing system for convenient cleaning of the dirty water tank, are also available as options. The capacity of the wet/gel battery (180 to 240 Ah) is also based on your individual requirements. The battery is charged using an external battery charger. The B 150 R impresses with two 150 litre tanks, a large colour display, colour-coded operating elements, automatic adjustment of the contact pressure, adjustable cleaning modes, the KIK key system, as well as an automatic lowering function for the brush head and squeegee - all come as standard.
Features and benefits
Configurable machine
- Equipment details can be freely selected.
- Perfect adaptation of the machine to the cleaning requirements.
- Economically sound solution.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Auto Fill (optional)
- Automatic fresh water tank filling.
- Connect a fresh water hose and the filling stops automatically as soon as the tank is full.
Choice of four batteries
- Battery types: maintenance-free with 36 V/180 Ah or 36 V/240, maintenance-free with 36 V/180 Ah or 36 V/240 Ah.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40 percent longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Quick and easy changes to settings possible.
Patented tank rinsing system (optional)
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|750 - 900
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|960 - 1080
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|4500
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3200
|Battery (V)
|36
|Battery run time (h)
|6
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|120
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Water consumption (l/min)
|10
|Rated input power (W)
|2800
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1660 x 1400
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Two-tank system