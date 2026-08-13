With a range of freely selectable equipment details, our battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer B 150 R definitely meets your requirements and expectations. For example, the machine is available either with disc engineering (designed for smooth floors) or with a roller head including sweeping function (ideal for rougher surfaces). The working width can also be freely selected as 75 or 90 cm. The Auto Fill function for efficient filling of the fresh water tank, as well as the patented tank rinsing system for convenient cleaning of the dirty water tank, are also available as options. The capacity of the wet/gel battery (180 to 240 Ah) is also based on your individual requirements. The battery is charged using an external battery charger. The B 150 R impresses with two 150 litre tanks, a large colour display, colour-coded operating elements, automatic adjustment of the contact pressure, adjustable cleaning modes, the KIK key system, as well as an automatic lowering function for the brush head and squeegee - all come as standard.