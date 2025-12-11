The manoeuvrable alternative to any large walk-behind machine! The B 90 R Classic Bp ride-on scrubber dryer features the new brush head generation. Roller and disc brush heads can be used in different working widths (55-75 cm). The brushes are driven by a star-wheel mechanism. With a turning circle of only 1.6 m, this machine is very flexible and offers excellent manoeuvrability. This machine also features an extended tank capacity and is easy to fill with fresh water. Compact for easy storage and transport, for example in lifts. Openings in the battery compartment ensure adequate ventilation also during long periods of use. An additional flat pleated filter protects the turbine against corrosion.