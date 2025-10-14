Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp

For an area performance of up to 2,000 m² per hour: the battery powered BD 50/70 R Classic ride-on scrubber drier with disc brush. Batteries and charger must be ordered separately.

The extreme ease of use through specially colour-coded control elements is one of the outstanding features of our battery powered BD 50/70 R Classic ride-on scrubber drier. Its compact, narrow construction style facilitates handling and transport and ensures a high degree of manoeuvrability and agility. This makes the machine from the 70-litre class a real alternative to walk-behind machines. Practical details such as the Home Base, which facilitates the transport of manual cleaning equipment using hooks, or the likewise optionally available bin bag holder and a pre-sweep mop complete the concept. Please note that batteries and charger must be ordered separately.

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp: Easy operation
Easy operation
Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp: Disc brush engineering
Disc brush engineering
Robust construction style with integrated disc brush head. High area performance thanks to large working width. Brush replacement via pedal ejection.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp: Compact, slim design
Compact, slim design
Extremely manoeuvrable machine. Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned. Easy to transport.
Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop
  • Picks up dry dirt, thus supporting the cleaning process.
  • Helps prevent blockage of the suction channel.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 850
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 70 / 75
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 2805
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2000
Battery (V) 24
Battery run time (h) max. 2.5
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 13 / 20
aisle turning width (mm) 1650
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2.3
Rated input power (W) 1400
Permissible total weight (kg) 345
Weight without accessories (kg) 112
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1310 x 590 x 1060

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Squeegee, v-shape

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
