Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Bp Classic
Features and benefits
Equipped with solenoid valve and transport roll for maximum comfortSolenoid valve for automatic water cutout after the dead man's switch is released. The fold-out transport roll makes possible the convenient two-step method. Fold-out transport roll facilitates the transport of the machine considerably.
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation PanelSelf-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Affordable entry-level modelExcellent price-performance ratio. Reduced to the most important functions.
Large tank volume with compact dimensions
- Extremely manoeuvrable.
- Offers a clear view of the cleaning surface.
Large battery compartment for all standard battery types
- Easily accessible battery compartment for fast battery replacement.
- Also suitable for multiple shift operation.
Home Base system
- Options for the attachment of further accessory parts or equipment.
- Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
EASY-Operation Panel
- 1-switch operation.
- Very easy to use.
Simple assignment of functions with operating elements in yellow
- Short teach-in times also for untrained personnel.
Robust and durable control elements
- Suitable for daily use.
- Extremely durable.
Specifications
Technical data
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1240
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1170 x 570 x 1025