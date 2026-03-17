Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Bp Classic

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Bp Classic: Equipped with solenoid valve and transport roll for maximum comfort
Equipped with solenoid valve and transport roll for maximum comfort
Solenoid valve for automatic water cutout after the dead man's switch is released. The fold-out transport roll makes possible the convenient two-step method. Fold-out transport roll facilitates the transport of the machine considerably.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Bp Classic: Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Bp Classic: Affordable entry-level model
Affordable entry-level model
Excellent price-performance ratio. Reduced to the most important functions.
Large tank volume with compact dimensions
  • Extremely manoeuvrable.
  • Offers a clear view of the cleaning surface.
Large battery compartment for all standard battery types
  • Easily accessible battery compartment for fast battery replacement.
  • Also suitable for multiple shift operation.
Home Base system
  • Options for the attachment of further accessory parts or equipment.
  • Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
EASY-Operation Panel
  • 1-switch operation.
  • Very easy to use.
Simple assignment of functions with operating elements in yellow
  • Short teach-in times also for untrained personnel.
Robust and durable control elements
  • Suitable for daily use.
  • Extremely durable.
Specifications

Technical data

aisle turning width (mm) 1240
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1170 x 570 x 1025
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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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