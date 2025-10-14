With a working width of 51 cm and the compact 50 litre large tanks for fresh water and dirty water, our manoeuvrable scrubber dryer BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack provides an optimal overview of the area to be cleaned. The very quiet disc brush head as well as the lithium-ion battery with 80 Ah capacity allow cleaning applications up to 2 hours long – also in noise-sensitive areas. The up to 4-fold cycle stability of the maintenance-free lithium-ion battery compared to traditional lead-acid batteries reduces the total costs of the machine over the lifetime significantly and at the same time ensures maximum machine availability.