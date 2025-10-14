Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
Featuring a maintenance-free lithium-ion battery (80 Ah) and 50 litre tanks: our BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack compact scrubber dryer with a working width of 51 cm.
With a working width of 51 cm and the compact 50 litre large tanks for fresh water and dirty water, our manoeuvrable scrubber dryer BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack provides an optimal overview of the area to be cleaned. The very quiet disc brush head as well as the lithium-ion battery with 80 Ah capacity allow cleaning applications up to 2 hours long – also in noise-sensitive areas. The up to 4-fold cycle stability of the maintenance-free lithium-ion battery compared to traditional lead-acid batteries reduces the total costs of the machine over the lifetime significantly and at the same time ensures maximum machine availability.
Features and benefits
Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
- Long operating times and high productivity thanks to fast and interim charging.
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
- Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
- Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating concept
- All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
- Simple concept with self-explanatory symbols and clearly arranged control panel.
- Very short training period.
Battery and battery charger included
- Maintenance-free and safe. Large capacity of 80 Ah for extra-long runtime.
Convenient four-wheel system
- Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
- Increases user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably.
Robust standard chassis
- Lowers maintenance effort and costs.
- Increases reliability.
Unique design of suction system
- Increases the user-friendliness.
- Reduces the operating noise.
Separate dirty water tank system
- Very easy cleaning.
- Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing
- For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
- Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
- For carrying various accessory parts.
- Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 2040
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1200
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 90
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2.5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 8.7
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|27
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1240
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|53
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1170 x 570 x 1025
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery and charger included
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Highly recommended for applications in building cleaning and the hotel sector
- Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas, including at night
- Also suitable for cleaning applications in the retail sector, canteens or offices
- For use in hotels and in the catering industry, retail trade and car dealerships
- Retail