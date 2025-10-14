Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li

Featuring a maintenance-free lithium-ion battery (80 Ah) and 50 litre tanks: our BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack compact scrubber dryer with a working width of 51 cm.

With a working width of 51 cm and the compact 50 litre large tanks for fresh water and dirty water, our manoeuvrable scrubber dryer BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack provides an optimal overview of the area to be cleaned. The very quiet disc brush head as well as the lithium-ion battery with 80 Ah capacity allow cleaning applications up to 2 hours long – also in noise-sensitive areas. The up to 4-fold cycle stability of the maintenance-free lithium-ion battery compared to traditional lead-acid batteries reduces the total costs of the machine over the lifetime significantly and at the same time ensures maximum machine availability.

Features and benefits
Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
  • Long operating times and high productivity thanks to fast and interim charging.
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
  • Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
  • Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating concept
  • All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
  • Simple concept with self-explanatory symbols and clearly arranged control panel.
  • Very short training period.
Battery and battery charger included
  • Maintenance-free and safe. Large capacity of 80 Ah for extra-long runtime.
Convenient four-wheel system
  • Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
  • Increases user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably.
Robust standard chassis
  • Lowers maintenance effort and costs.
  • Increases reliability.
Unique design of suction system
  • Increases the user-friendliness.
  • Reduces the operating noise.
Separate dirty water tank system
  • Very easy cleaning.
  • Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing
  • For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
  • Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
  • For carrying various accessory parts.
  • Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Advance by brush rotation
Working width, brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 850
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 50 / 50
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 2040
Practical area performance (m²/h) 1200
Battery type Maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 90
Battery run time (h) max. 2.5
Battery charging time (h) approx. 8.7
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (kg) 27
aisle turning width (mm) 1240
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 66
Weight without accessories (kg) 53
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1170 x 570 x 1025

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Battery
  • Battery and charger included
  • Squeegee, v-shape

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
  • Highly recommended for applications in building cleaning and the hotel sector
  • Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas, including at night
  • Also suitable for cleaning applications in the retail sector, canteens or offices
  • For use in hotels and in the catering industry, retail trade and car dealerships
  • Retail
Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

