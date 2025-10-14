High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18-4 M
Three-phase entry-level machine in the middle class: the HDS 8/17-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor offers impressive features like the eco!efficiency mode.
The heated three-phase HDS 8/18-4 M entry-level machine offers considerably higher pressure compared to the single-phase HDS 7/12-4 M high-pressure cleaner. The hot water high-pressure cleaner with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor offers impressive features like the economical eco!efficiency mode. Service switch for water hardness regulation, turbo blower, cleaning agent dosing unit, optimised burner engineering and high pump efficiency are other eco-friendly equipment details. LED displays, loss-proof spray lance intake and the central control panel ensure easy operation. Optimum cleaning performance is achieved with the patented nozzle technology and application-specific accessories. Steering roller, large rubber wheels, push handle, tilting aid, lifting points for handling with a forklift and transport eyelets are all part of the mobility concept. The necessary operational safety is ensured by the 3-piston axial pump with ceramic pistons, the heat-resistant flue outlet, system care adaptation, robust chassis and exhaust monitoring. All components required for maintenance are easily accessible. Using the service switch, the operating data for fault diagnosis can be conveniently retrieved at any time.
Features and benefits
Economic efficiency
- In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow.
- The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Maximum efficiency
- Proven and highly efficient burner technology.
- 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time.
Operational safety
- The large, integrated water fine filter reliably protects the high-pressure pump against small dirt particles.
- The integrated exhaust gas thermostat switches off the drive motor if the emission temperature exceeds 300 °C.
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Storage
- Safe and ample storage options for protective equipment, accessories and detergents.
- Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
- Sturdy transport eyelets for safe loading during transport.
- Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|400 - 800
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|5.5
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|5.3
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|4.2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|155
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Easy Press trigger gun
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Spray gun with soft grip padding
- Steam nozzle
- Anti-twist system (AVS)
- Tanks for detergent, calcification protection and fuel that can be filled from the outside
- Control bar with display light
- 3-piston axial pump: With ceramic pistons
- Pressure cut-off
- Pole reverse plug (3~)
- Service electronics
- Service electronics with LED display
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of production facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of sports facilities