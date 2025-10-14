As one of the most powerful machines in Kärcher's super class, the HDS 13/20-4 S hot water high-pressure cleaner impresses with the best cleaning results under the harshest operating conditions. High-quality components such as the low-speed, 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston provide maximum quality, while the economical eco!efficiency mode ensures maximum efficiency. Very easy to operate and maintain, ergonomically designed and easy to transport, the HDS 13/20-4 S also scores highly in terms of user-friendliness. This is underlined not least by the energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050-millimetre-long spray lance with patented nozzle technology. The optimised burner engineering, 2 detergent tanks, extensive safety technology, time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners and sophisticated accessory storage options round off the machine's lavish equipment package.