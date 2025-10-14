Industrial dedusters Ex

For everything that is suspended in air and is explosive The continuous extraction of suspended, explosive particles directly at the point of origin in the process places extremely high requirements on industrial dedusters. Our dedusters and dedusters Ex have been proving themselves for many years in continuous stationary use 24/7 in many areas of industry, particularly in metal and wood processing, in the automotive, chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries, food industry, paper manufacture, in the rubber and plastic processing industry, as well as in zone 22.

0 Products
Kärcher For everything that is suspended in air and is explosive
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India