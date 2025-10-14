Industrial vacuum cleaners for solids/dusts

The vacuum cleaners with the special filter engineering Diverse substances and media have to be vacuumed in the different industries. Discharged media, hazardous dust, fine and coarse swarf, sand, spray agents, all types of fibres, food remnants, organic substances, very light to very heavy materials all place strict requirements on the filter engineering used. In our Kärcher industry system you will find the optimal filter for every task, regardless of whether it is daily at hourly intervals or in continuous operation 24/7.

