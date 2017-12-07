Further processing of fruit and vegetables

Hygiene in production and filling

Clean and disinfect your production systems quickly and effectively with our white Hygiene high-pressure cleaner with integrated hose reel, food-grade high-pressure hose, grey, robust wheels and accessories suited to the task. You can choose between high- pressure point stream, high-pressure flat stream (25°) and low-pressure flat stream (40°). The low-pressure flat stream (40°) is used for applying cleaning agent, while the cup foam lance is the right accessory for cleaning production systems. Our barrel cleaner offers a modular system with cleaning heads for up to 200 bar operating pressure, water temperatures up to 90 °C and alkaline or acidic cleaning agents for the cleaning of barrels, stainless steel containers and intermediate bulk containers. Large quantities of fruit and vegetable waste can be easily cleared with our wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and liquids can be thoroughly picked up using the wide nozzle. Finally, you can empty the container with ease thanks to the drain hose.