Municipal equipment

Get more out of your machines – all year round. With 26 HP to 84 HP, Kärcher municipal machines offer outstanding power for every purpose. They also impress with their perfect cleaning results, robustness and almost unlimited areas of applications. Special attachments are available to utilise the full potential of these implement carriers. Optimal solutions for a wide variety of applications. Specially developed for Kärcher implement carriers in conjunction with reputable attachment manufacturers. Leading expertise in technology and application combine for exemplary efficiency through optimal utilisation of the machines.