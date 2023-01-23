Preparation for basic carpet cleaning

Check the cleanability of the carpet before work starts. Take notice of the underlay, adhesive/fixing, carpet backing, backing material as well as seams.

If the carpet is cleanable, you need to take some preparatory measures first. The underfloor heating should be turned off in good time so that the applied cleaning agent does not dry out due to the heat. Movable furniture should be removed, sketches or photos can be made to put things back later. Components that cannot be removed should be protected with foil to avoid damage. Once the room is prepared, remove loose dirt with a hoover or a carpet brush vacuum.