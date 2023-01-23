Spray extraction with iCapsol technology

In spray extraction, the cleaning agent is sprayed onto the floor under pressure, the dirt is loosened and then vacuumed away. In combination with iCapsol technology, the process can also be used for deep cleaning carpets, allowing thorough carpet cleaning. At the same time, there is less need for rinsing, so the carpets dry faster. Normally, the technique is used during an essential deep cleaning.

WARNING: Moisture-sensitive dirt or substrates should not be treated by means of spray extraction, as there is a risk of the dirt seeping through.