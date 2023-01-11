Requirements for a commercial vehicle wash

The requirements for cleaning commercial vehicles are stringent. This is because the dirt that accumulates on trucks, etc. varies significantly depending on the purpose of use and vehicle type. The washing technology must therefore be able to reliably and quickly remove dirt such as tar spots, oils and mud stains along with seasonal deposits (e.g. road salt, flower pollen, insect and leaf residues) while being gentle on the vehicle surface.

Another challenge is the various materials from which the trucks are manufactured, ranging from aluminium, carbon fibre and steel through to rubber and various plastics. They must all be cleaned reliably and gently in a washing process.