Cleaning fine stoneware tiles

A robust and slip-resistant floor covering

Fine stoneware tiles are an attractive, very popular floor covering which stands out thanks to its robust and slip-resistant qualities, as well as its very low moisture absorption rate. This type of floor covering is available in many variants and colours, which has allowed it to be successfully used in different types of buildings – including workshops, commercial kitchens, service stations, hallways, hotel lobbies and on railway platforms. A modern and safe design medium, it is impossible to imagine floor coverings without fine stone nowadays.

The fine stoneware tile is composed of a treated, homogeneous clay material. The spray-dried mass is pressed under high pressure, fired at a temperature of over 1200 °C and is heavily sintered out in the process. This produces a particularly hard floor covering with very firm qualities and a very low water absorption capacity (less than 0.5% by weight), meaning that it can also be used in outside areas – water is not able to accumulate in the tile and so chipping is only very rare, even in frost. There are different types of fine stoneware tiles: Surface-treated tiles (brushed, rough-polished and polished) and untreated tiles with a textured or natural surface.