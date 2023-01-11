Cleaning wash halls

Wash hall cleaners: Effective when used correctly

In tiled wash halls an acidic cleaning agent is suitable for cleaning and maintenance, which removes grease, wax residue, rust traces and calcification quickly and effectively. In order to combat this dirt, manufacturers offer special wash hall and tile cleaners, which are suitable both for deep and maintenance cleaning. Crevices and joints containing cement must be soaked with water beforehand when using acidic cleaning agents. In wash halls with concrete floors or walls, alkaline cleaners should be used as they are less aggressive on the material. The following motto applies here: Better to clean regularly than use acidic cleaning agents.



When using high-pressure cleaners, the temperature and dosing for the application are adjusted to the dirty areas and then the floor and walls are moistened. After a short contact time, depending on the degree of contamination, the surfaces are rinsed with clean water at high pressure. Care should be taken to ensure that the cleaning concentrate does not dry as otherwise smudges can form. Therefore, it is recommended to clean the wash hall step by step.



When selecting the cleaning agent, owners/operators should ensure that it is suitable for all surfaces and materials that are installed in a vehicle wash system. With regard to the environment it is necessary to use cleaning agents for wash halls that are biodegradable, NTA-free and easily separable, i.e. oil and water can be quickly separated in the oil separator.