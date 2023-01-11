Economical operation of gantry car washes

1. Frequency of vehicles, infrastructure and competition

To estimate the number of vehicles passing through, it is first necessary to analyse the traffic frequency at the site, the infrastructure within a perimeter of ten kilometres and the regional competition.

Highly frequented sites are those located next to main roads, directly next to shopping centres or close to city or town centres. Consideration is also given to the number of inhabitants per square kilometre in the surrounding area, its social structure, as well as the number and type of registered cars in this area. The competent residential registry offices, licensing bodies and the motor transport authorities can provide this information.

However, the average number of vehicle washes per month determined from this information must not be equated to the maximum possible number of vehicle washes for a gantry. This figure is only a mean reference value which does not take account of peak times after periods of poor weather or clusters due to operational reasons.