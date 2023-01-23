Professional technology for maintaining green spaces

Tips for choosing a lawn mower

For a lawn mower, it should be possible to use the basic unit with a collecting bag, and additionally there should be a mulching function and a side/rear discharge. For anyone who often has to work on slopes or uneven surfaces, the best model to use is one with traction drive on both sides, which ensures you can mow in straight line. A central cutting height adjustment means that the lawn mower can be used in a variety of ways, even in difficult conditions. The machine should run quietly and with low vibration to reduce physical strain and facilitate ergonomic working.