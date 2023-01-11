Entry into the self-service wash system business

Investment and operating costs at a glance

Several parameters have an effect on the amount of financing required for self-service wash systems. The factors range from the location of the site and possible building measures, as well as the size of the facility. Within the framework of an analysis of potential, these topics, tailored to the individual situation, are considered in detail by the manufacturer and customer.

With regard to costs, a distinction must be made between the fixed costs (including land or personnel costs) and variable costs for the operation of the self-service facility. These include expenses for water, electricity, consumables, heating, gas and waste disposal.