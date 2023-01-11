Parts cleaning in car workshops

Regardless of whether a stationary or mobile high-pressure cleaner is used for parts washing, attention must be paid to the ergonomics of the tools and accessories. Physical injury caused by excessive, continuous strain can thus be reliably prevented. Symptoms of fatigue, which increase the probability of mistakes and therefore of injury, are also avoided.

For selection of the high-pressure gun, ergonomical models should therefore be given preference, for example those which use the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce to a minimum the holding force required for the trigger and at the same time that of the dead man's switch. Automatic hose reels, which eliminate the rolling in and out of the hose, are also very useful. They also significantly minimise the risk of tripping and enable efficient working. Hose reels, particularly where equipped with quick-release couplings for changing lances, significantly reduce the time required for attachment and removal.

A "washing stand" is also a considerable labour-saving device when washing parts. Parts can be fixed to it so that they do not move away during high-pressure washing. Good washing stands are also height adjustable. This means that can be individually adjusted to the ideal working height. "Ceiling booms" also help make work easier and safer, especially when fitted above a washing stand. They guide the hose around the object being washed from a centrally located point above, eliminating the need to pull or carry heavy hoses around.