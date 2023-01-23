Removing weeds

Up to four applications in the first year.

Up to four applications in the first year, decreasing the following year.

Generally prohibited, may be used on paved and compacted areas only with special authorisation, certificate of expertise required.

Standard in public areas; achieves desired clean, smart look in towns and cities as the weeds are removed directly.

Cannot be used in extremely dry conditions, ineffective in moist conditions.

Herbicide weakens and destroys the cell structure of the plant down to the roots.

The parts of plants above ground are removed using a steel brush. No penetration

Plants are weakened and destroyed. Limited penetration.

Plants and roots are weakened and destroyed, including the seeds.

Herbicide is applied to the leaves using a spray unit.

Weed brushes and strimmers remove the plants from the roots.

> 400 °C The plants are heated using burning gas, causing them to die and partially burn.

> 350 °C Kill weeds using intense heat from hot air.

> 100 °C Kill the parts of plants above ground. However, heat transfer from steam is nowhere near as effective as that from hot water. Roots are not effectively attacked.

> 100 °C Steam cleaner with additional foam production. The foam is used for insulation purposes and is intended to prevent the steam from cooling too quickly.

Up to 98 °C Kill the parts of plants above ground and the roots below using hot water.

Hot water machines

Hot foam machines

Hot steam machines

Hot air machines

Flame devices

Weed brush

Spray method

