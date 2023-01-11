Water reclamation in wash systems

Water treatment systems: Good for operators and the environment

A regular visit to a vehicle wash system is a must for many vehicle owners. Apart from safety reasons and preserving the value of the wheels, appearance is generally why many drivers attach importance to a clean car. Where the water comes from and what happens to it afterwards is generally irrelevant for many people. However, for owners/operators of gantry and self-service wash systems, this issue can make a significant contribution to the profitability of the system.

On average 150 to 350 litres of water are required in vehicle wash systems per vehicle wash, depending on the system equipment and selected wash programme. With self-service washing stations, the average water demand is roughly 80 litres per wash. This is not only expensive, but also harms the environment. Especially if fresh water is used for every wash. Modern treatment systems help with water reclamation and keep the water required for the vehicle wash circulating in the closed loop. The waste water can largely be reused. Only small amounts of fresh water are required, the rest is reclaimed water. With efficient systems, up to 98 per cent fresh water can be saved per wash. The benefits of investing in water treatment systems are therefore twofold: For the owner/operator and for the environment.