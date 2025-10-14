Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R D Classic

The KM 120/250 R D Classic is an entry-level machine in the industrial sweepers class. It is robust, low-consumption, powerful and fitted with full hydraulic diesel traction drive.

Our powerful KM 120/250 R D Classic industrial sweeper is especially suited to challenging terrain. The robust design, large waste container and a resistant pocket filter with vibration motor make it the ideal choice for harsh applications in extremely dusty environments, such as those in the construction and metalworking industry as well as in foundries. The diesel-powered machine with fully hydraulic rear-wheel drive and sweeping system is especially designed for outside areas and also impresses with its user-, maintenance- and service-friendliness. Thanks to the integrated Flexible Footprint System, the brushes adapt perfectly to the ground surface and, together with the dustpan principle, ensure excellent cleaning results with fine as well as coarse waste. Lastly, in combination with hydraulic high container emptying, it ensures the convenient disposal of the dirt removed.

Features and benefits
Robust design of the machine for safe work
Permits applications in extreme external conditions. Leads to longer service life of components and machine. Standard flashing beacon increases safety for user and environment.
Large-area pocket filter with vibration motor
The large filter area guarantees dust-free work. Effective filter cleaning by means of vibrating motor. Suitable for particularly large quantities of dust.
Simple operation, maintenance and servicing
Simple technology with tried-and-tested components. Easy access to engine compartment permits fast, simple servicing and maintenance. Main sweeper roller and pocket filter can be replaced without tools.
Dustpan principle
  • Guarantees good cleaning results also with fine waste.
  • Effortless pick-up of coarse waste.
  • Low dust production.
Flexible Footprint System
  • Excellent sweeping results.
  • Low brush wear.
  • Optimal adaptation of brushes to different ground/surfaces.
Hydraulic high container emptying
  • Simple and safe emptying of waste.
  • Convenient tipping up to 1.42 metres.
Hydraulic rear-wheel drive with solid rubber tyres
  • High agility and simple handling also in confined spaces.
  • Allows safe passage over pointed objects made from metal or glass.
  • Solid rubber tyres rule out tyres going flat.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Diesel
Traction drive Four-stroke engine
Motor manufacturer Yanmar
Drive – Power (kW) 15.8
Max. area performance (m²/h) 10800
Working width (mm) 900
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 1200
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1500
Waste container (l) 250
Climbing ability (%) 18
Working speed (km/h) 9
Filter area (m²) 6
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 883
Weight, ready for operation (kg) 800
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 883
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 2082 x 1250 x 1450

Scope of supply

  • Pocket filter
  • Wheels, solid rubber

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Adjustable main sweeper roller
  • Main sweeper roller, floating
  • Power steering
  • Suction volume regulation
  • Dustpan principle
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Traction drive, reverse
  • Suction
  • Hydr. high dump
  • Outdoor use
  • Elapsed time counter
  • Sweeping function, can be switched off
  • Side brush, automatically swings out
Application areas
  • Ideal for companies in the construction sector, metalworking industry and foundries
  • Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
  • Also for applications in open halls, external warehouses, loading bays and on construction sites
