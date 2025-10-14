The KM 70/20 C manual sweeper makes cleaning surfaces effortless and virtually dust-free thanks to the filter, sweeping roller and side brush - whether indoors or outside. The area performance is 7 times higher than with a broom. The sweeping roller can be adjusted in 6 steps and, in combination with the infinitely variable side brushes, achieves an optimal cleaning result on different floors. A height-adjustable push handle and the Home Base system for carrying additional equipment such as buckets and litter pickers ensure ergonomic operation. This means that waste can be disposed of together with dust and dirt in a single step. When the work is done, the KM 70/20 C 2SB can be stored in a space-saving manner in its parking position.