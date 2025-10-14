Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W G

"Sweeping the simple way" Push vacuum sweeper with reliable, powerful Honda petrol engine, ideal for the deep and dust-free cleaning of outdoor areas from 600 square metres.High level of user-friendliness thanks to EASY Operation concept and mobile waste container with trolley system. High degree of manoeuvrability with compact dimensions and traction drive.

KM 75/40 W P petrol-driven walk-behind vacuum sweeper with traction drive for effective dust pick up. Further technical details: Drive: > Honda petrol engine 3.3 kW > variable sweeping speed: 0 - 4.5 km/h sweeping system: > overthrow system > side brush changeover without the need for tools > side brush lifting/lowering > main roller brush changeover and adjustable without the need for tools Filter system: > polyester flat pleated filter (filter area: 1.8 sqm) > effective mechanical filter cleaning > filter replacement without tools Waste container: > capacity: 40 l > container with rollers, recessed grip and pull-out trolley grip Operation: > EASY Operation Display > height-adjustable push handle > traction drive and coarse dirt flap controls on push handle > convenient side brush lifting/lowering

Features and benefits
Waste container with trolley handle
  • Waste container with recessed grips – easy to remove and empty.
  • Short disposal times.
Efficient filter system with mechanical filter cleaning
  • 1.8 m² filter area for long operating periods.
  • Made of washable polyester for durability.
  • Mechanical filter cleaning system with ergonomic handle.
Easy to maintain
  • Filter and roller brush easy to remove without tools for flexible maintenance.
EASY Operation operating concept
  • Clear and logical arrangement of all controls in the handle and field of view for ease of use.
  • Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Petrol
Drive Four-stroke engine
Motor manufacturer Honda
Drive – Power (W) 3300
Max. area performance (m²/h) 3375
Working width (mm) 550
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 750
Waste container (l) 40
Climbing ability (%) 15
Working speed (km/h) 4.5
Filter area (m²) 1.8
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 84
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1430 x 750 x 1190

Scope of supply

  • Flat pleated filter: Made of polyester

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Adjustable main sweeper roller
  • Waste container, mobile
  • Coarse dirt flap
  • Foldable push handle
  • Overhead sweeping principle
  • Suction
  • Suction volume regulation
  • Side brush, can be lifted / adjustable
Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W G
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning car parks and service stations
  • For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
  • Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture
Accessories
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India