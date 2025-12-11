Robust, designed with a double-walled frame and swerving side brush, the battery powered walk-behind sweeper KM 85/50 W Bp impresses in tough applications in the industrial environment. The reliable and compact machine is comfortable and intuitive to operate via a push handle, has forward and reverse traction drive and cleans up to 4725 m²/h with use of the optional side brush on the left. The floating sweeper roller is automatically adapted to the ground, thus also ensuring excellent results on uneven terrain or in the case of large volumes of dirt. A large flat pleated filter makes possible virtually dust-free work, whereas a dual scraper guarantees effective cleaning. The main sweeper roller and filter are very simple to change without the need for any tools. This and many other details, such as a disc brake and the Kärcher Home Base for simple carrying of additional cleaning utensils, round off the successful overall concept.