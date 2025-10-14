Battery powered vacuum
Mains-operated machines come to a halt at the end of the cable. Our battery powered dry vacuum cleaners can go anywhere.
No winding and unwinding. No pulling along. No getting caught. No searching for and constantly changing sockets.
No cable, but up to 24 percent time savings with increased productivity.
Cordless performance – with no compromises
With Kärcher battery-operated vacuum cleaners you are not missing anything: neither performance nor cleaning quality. Here our battery-operated vacuum cleaners easily keep up with comparable mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners – and also impress with their freedom. No power cable – it only gets in the way – no more plugging in/out. This saves time and increases productivity. The battery-operated vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp runs for 24 minutes on one charge and for 46 minutes in eco!efficiency mode. The backpack vacuum BVL 5/1 Bp is unbeatable where space is limited, e.g. in cinemas, on buses, trains and planes. The ultralight and battery-powered BVL 3/1 Bp is your expert for spot cleaning and cleaning stairs. It is perfect for private households, tradesmen or caretakers.
Fully charged is key to relaxed working
You have everything you need with our battery powered dry vacuum cleaners. Top performance and cleaning quality. All these machines easily compete with comparable mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners. No power cable – it only gets in the way. No more plugging in/out. Our new battery powered dry vacuum cleaners BV 5/1 Bp and T 9/1 Bp have a runtime of up to 64 minutes with a single charge. They are unbeatable everywhere where space is tight: cinemas, buses, trains and aeroplanes.
Full power requires no cable
Our BVL 5/1 Bp offers the best cleaning performance on the market with the innovative 36 V battery. And this performance corresponds to the performance of comparable mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners. The only thing you sacrifice is the cable. And you get so much more in return.
Easy to use
With the control panel directly on the hip belt you guide our backpack dry vacuum cleaner into a new dimension of ergonomic operation. You control all functions practically from the hips without any work interruptions. And with the battery status indicator you know at any time how much reserve you still have.
Save energy and gain time
With battery powered machines saving energy is twice as useful, for the environment and for a longer service life. In eco!efficiency mode the BVL 5/1 Bp works with significantly less energy consumption, thus achieving considerably longer runtimes.
No plugging in/out
No matter how old or how skilled a person is, stooping down to plug power cables in and out causes stress and strain on the body in the long run. Save yourself and your employees this strain.
Knowing instead of guessing
Thanks to the Kärcher Real Time Technology, you now know the remaining runtime of the battery to the exact minute. Any time. In real time. Even the power currently used is included. And our battery chargers also show you the remaining charge time to the exact minute.
Efficient and ecological
With the eco!efficiency mode your Kärcher machine saves even more energy and is quieter at the touch of a button. The efficient concept makes possible long battery runtimes and even allows work in noise-sensitive areas such as hotels.
Battery backpack vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp
Ergonomic cleaning - effortless transport: The ultra-light and powerful battery-powered backpack vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp is your expert for cleaning tasks in the smallest of spaces. Thanks to innovative EPP material, it is the first vacuum cleaner with a backpack weight of only 4.5 kilograms and is also particularly robust and durable. It also scores with its good price-performance ratio.
Whether for private households, workmen or facility managers - the highly absorbent BVL 3/1 Bp with 3 litre container volume is particularly convincing for cleaning work in confined spaces. This makes spot cleaning and stairwell cleaning child's play. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery ensures long running times and the ergonomic carrying frame ensures fatigue-free working. All important operating and additional functions can be controlled via the control panel on the waist belt - super simple and user-friendly. A highly effective HEPA 14 filter is available as an option.
Ultralight
Thanks to the new EPP material, the backpack weighs only 4.5 kg, making it particularly ergonomic and easy to transport.
Innovative
The EPP material (expanded polypropylene) is extremely lightweight, robust and durable. It is also environmentally friendly as it is 100% recyclable.
Ergonomic
The deuter® carrying frame ensures the highest level of comfort, even when working for long periods. Particularly practical: the control panel on the hip belt, via which all functions can be controlled and checked. In addition, the suction hose can be connected individually for right-handed and left-handed users.
Battery-operated vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp
No cable – full power. The powerful Kärcher battery-operated vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp is no different to mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners in terms of performance and cleaning result. On the contrary: It offers the best cleaning performance on the market. And you benefit from this every time you use it. Also impressive: The unobstructed cordless work, the superb mobility and flexibility, the higher productivity with less effort and up to 23% time savings. The T 9/1 Bp is the perfect dry vacuum cleaner for building service providers as well as for cleaning tasks in the transport sector, retail or in the hotel industry.
The T 9/1 Bp impresses with its wonderfully uncomplicated operation. Particularly in areas with few or no sockets, e.g. on stairs, in cinemas, theatres, on hotel corridors or wherever. Damage to walls or furniture from pulling the cable along is now also a thing of the past.
The T 9/1 Bp receives its power from two different batteries. There is a choice of the 36 V/6.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology via LC display and voltage monitoring. The extremely powerful 36 V lithium-ion battery with 6.0 Ah capacity enables long runtimes. The T 9/1 Bp can also be operated with the 36 V/7.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable battery, with Real Time Technology via LC display and protection against overcurrent. A capacity of 7.5 Ah guarantees the particularly long runtime of the powerful Battery Power+ 36 V lithium-ion battery.