Our CVS 65/1 Bp carpet cleaner's powerful 36-volt lithium-ion battery enables up to 60 minutes of highly effective carpet cleaning at a time. This is equivalent to an area performance of up to 1,800 m²/h on just one battery charge. The carpet sweeper is particularly suitable for cleaning needle fleece and short velour. Since the machine's main sweeper roller can be optimally adjusted to a wide variety of carpet types, it is easy to use on loop-pile carpets and long velour. Configuring settings precisely also prevents damage to the carpets and reduces roller wear. The CVS 65/1 Bp therefore already provides the cleaning results of an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner after the first round of vacuuming, and is suitable for use in noise-sensitive areas thanks to its low operating noise of 56 dB(A). What's more it has a two-step HEPA filter system for low-dust working, a side brush for cleaning corners and edges, as well as large wheels. Battery charger and battery are not included in the scope of delivery.