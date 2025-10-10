Carpet vacuum sweeper CVS 65/1 Bp

Battery-powered, low-noise CVS 65/1 Bp carpet vacuum sweeper for cleaning medium to large carpet areas. The carpet sweeper has a two-step filter system.

Our CVS 65/1 Bp carpet cleaner's powerful 36-volt lithium-ion battery enables up to 60 minutes of highly effective carpet cleaning at a time. This is equivalent to an area performance of up to 1,800 m²/h on just one battery charge. The carpet sweeper is particularly suitable for cleaning needle fleece and short velour. Since the machine's main sweeper roller can be optimally adjusted to a wide variety of carpet types, it is easy to use on loop-pile carpets and long velour. Configuring settings precisely also prevents damage to the carpets and reduces roller wear. The CVS 65/1 Bp therefore already provides the cleaning results of an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner after the first round of vacuuming, and is suitable for use in noise-sensitive areas thanks to its low operating noise of 56 dB(A). What's more it has a two-step HEPA filter system for low-dust working, a side brush for cleaning corners and edges, as well as large wheels. Battery charger and battery are not included in the scope of delivery.

Features and benefits
Autonomous battery operation
  • Up to 60 minutes of continuous operation on a single battery charge.
  • Integrated holder for a second spare battery.
  • Large, clearly visible display for remaining running time of the battery in minutes.
Two-step HEPA filter system.
  • Automatic prefilter cleaning for dust-free working and outstanding results
  • Efficient HEPA filter (99.97% @ 0.3 µm) for clean, particle-free exhaust air.
  • Filter box is easy to remove and clean.
Very low operating noise
  • For uses in noise-sensitive areas and during normal business hours.
Excellent cleaning results
  • Sweeper roller that can be intuitively adjusted with LED display for optimal contact pressure.
  • Best cleaning results after just one round of vacuuming.
  • Roller brush that can be readjusted in the event of wear and tear.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Working width (mm) 450
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 625
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 1800
Vacuum (mbar) 1
Container capacity (l) 20
Rated input power (W) 300
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 56
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 36
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 36.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 43.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 980 x 675 x 1070

Scope of supply

  • Accessories bag

Equipment

  • Dust class: M
  • Automatic filter cleaning
  • Adjustable main sweeper roller
Application areas
  • Office buildings
  • Hotels
  • Airports
  • Ideal for maintenance cleaning in shopping centres, offices, hotels and airports
