With its 700 W of power, our T 10/1 dry vacuum cleaner can create a vacuum of 22 kPa and thus easily satisfy the high requirements of our discerning customers from the hotel and gastronomy sector, retail and building cleaning. The vacuum cleaner also impresses in terms of comfort and ergonomics thanks to the handy bend with clip system, infinitely variable suction power control and a large foot switch which enables simple operation without tedious bending down. Fatigue-free work is therefore also possible for longer periods of time. The 2.5-metre long suction hose as well as the chassis with two fixed castors and two steering castors enable simple handling and excellent manoeuvrability of the machine. A surrounding bumper edge effectively protects furniture and other furnishings against damage from the very robust and impact-resistant 10-litre tank. The standard fleece filter bag, which can hold roughly twice the amount of dust compared with a paper filter bag, rounds off the successful overall concept.