Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast
Sustainable and hygienic: the T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast dry vacuum cleaner is made from 60% recycled materials*, conserving resources and impressing with its high suction power and HEPA 14 filter.
Our T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast dry vacuum cleaner embodies sustainability, hygiene, maximum suction power and durability. Made from 60% recycled materials*, the energy required to produce it is already significantly reduced and the use of valuable raw materials is minimised. Thanks to the HEPA 14 filter, certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019, with a filtration and separation degree of 99.995% included as standard, the T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast also meets the highest safety standards for areas with strict hygiene requirements. Even the smallest particles such as viruses, aerosols and germs measuring just a few micrometres are reliably trapped. The vacuum cleaner generates a vacuum of 235 mbar/23.5 kpa from 850 watts of power, making it possible to achieve maximum suction power with a low operating noise of just 61 dB(A) – ideal for noise-sensitive locations. With a container capacity of 11 litres, a weight of just 4.2 kilograms, a carrying handle and ergonomic bend, the tilt-proof, compact dry vacuum cleaner guarantees fatigue-free work over prolonged periods and is easy to transport. Accessories such as the suction tube and floor nozzle can be conveniently stored on the vacuum cleaner. A fleece filter bag is supplied.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and innovative design containing 60% recycled materialsProduced using fewer raw materials and less energy. Using recycled materials reduces CO₂ emissions. Innovative, long-lasting, robust and therefore very economical machine.
Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filterFor the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas. High filtration and separation degree of 99.995% withholds tiny particles. Certified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.
Low weightEffortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Designed for long periods of fatigue-free use.
Very low operating noise of only 61 dB(A)
- Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night.
- Low operating noise protects the user.
Integrated accessory storage
- Safe and convenient transport of the machine including accessories.
- Quick and safe storage of the power cable on the cable hook.
- Easy and practical parking position of the floor nozzle on the vacuum cleaner.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23.5
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|850
|Container capacity (l)
|11
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|61
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|385 x 285 x 385
* All plastic parts, excluding accessories.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 3 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 350 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 14 filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic with recycled material
- Cable hook
- Integrated accessory storage
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Versatile and can be used in places with high hygienic requirements
- For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
- Carpet
- Healthcare