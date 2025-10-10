Our T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast dry vacuum cleaner embodies sustainability, hygiene, maximum suction power and durability. Made from 60% recycled materials*, the energy required to produce it is already significantly reduced and the use of valuable raw materials is minimised. Thanks to the HEPA 14 filter, certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019, with a filtration and separation degree of 99.995% included as standard, the T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast also meets the highest safety standards for areas with strict hygiene requirements. Even the smallest particles such as viruses, aerosols and germs measuring just a few micrometres are reliably trapped. The vacuum cleaner generates a vacuum of 235 mbar/23.5 kpa from 850 watts of power, making it possible to achieve maximum suction power with a low operating noise of just 61 dB(A) – ideal for noise-sensitive locations. With a container capacity of 11 litres, a weight of just 4.2 kilograms, a carrying handle and ergonomic bend, the tilt-proof, compact dry vacuum cleaner guarantees fatigue-free work over prolonged periods and is easy to transport. Accessories such as the suction tube and floor nozzle can be conveniently stored on the vacuum cleaner. A fleece filter bag is supplied.