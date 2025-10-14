With the T 14/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner we offer you a lightweight and robust machine that convinces with a high level of operating comfort, strong suction power and an excellent price-performance ratio. The large foot pedal already makes the start extremely simple. The 14 litre catch pan guarantees long and uninterrupted work intervals. After vacuuming you can change the filter bag almost in seconds thanks to two flaps on the turbine head. The large permanent filter made from nylon for optimal dust separation is also washable. And also the transport over steps or even across longer distances is comfortable and simple thanks to the ergonomically shaped handle. In addition, the robust chassis with its 2 track rollers and steering castors ensures extremely simple manoeuvrability.