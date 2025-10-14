Dry vacuum cleaner T 8/1 Classic
The light and robust T 8/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner with 8 litre catch pan combines a high level of operating comfort with strong suction power and an excellent price-performance ratio.
High level of operating comfort and strong suction power combined in one machine for you! The surprisingly affordable T 8/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner beams on the one hand with excellent cleaning performance and an 8 litre catch pan that guarantees long work intervals. On the other hand, the clever operating concept of the lightweight machine facilitates work. The large foot switch and the practical suction tube holder are just one part of the comfort concept. The ergonomic handle and the robust chassis with 2 smooth-running rollers and castors make it easy to transport the machine over steps or even across longer distances. Even changing the filter bag is unbelievably simple and fast thanks to two tabs at the turbine head. The large permanent filter made for optimal dust separation is also washable.
Features and benefits
Large, round permanent main filterAllows vacuuming both with and without filter bag. Guarantees optimal dust separation.
On-board accessory storagePractical accessory storage at the rear.
Large cord hookThe power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Operation using foot switch
- No tedious bending down during everyday work.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|285 / 28.5
|Air flow (l/s)
|47
|Nominal power (W)
|1600
|Container capacity (l)
|8
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|355 x 310 x 350
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Quantity of suction tubes: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 m
- Suction tubes material: Steel
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction brush
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Motor protection filters
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Cable hook