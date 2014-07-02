Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc
High-performance, dual-motor wet/dry vacuum cleaner for professional use. Effective air-blast cleaning of the flat pleated filter maintains virtually constant cleaning power.
The NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc is a high-performance wet and dry vacuum cleaner featuring the ApClean technology for consistently high suction power and long work intervals. The robust 75-litre stainless steel container is ideal for large quantities of dirt and can be emptied easily thanks to its tilting chassis. The vacuum cleaner has a compact turbine housing with an integrated filter cover for easy removal of the large flat pleated filter. The effective semi-automatic ApClean filter cleaning system ensures suction power is always high, while also enabling longer work intervals and a long filter lifetime. The NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc also features an electronic fill level control, which guarantees that the maximum permitted fill level is not exceeded during wet vacuum cleaning. The absorbed liquids can be easily disposed of via a permanently attached, oil-resistant drain hose. Thanks to the convenient clip system, accessories can be attached to the vacuum cleaner quickly and easily. The machine is fitted with a hose storage device, an accessories holder and a large storage area (e.g. for tools). Two large castors and two steering rollers give the NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc all the portability it needs.
Features and benefits
On-board storage
- The large on-board storage space on the casing head ensures that tools and accessories are always stored and close to hand.
Integrated drain hose
- The easily accessible drain hose makes it easy to dispose of any liquids that have been sucked up.
Hose and bend attachment
- Convenient suction hose and bend attachment for easy transport and storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Container capacity (l)
|75
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2760
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|26
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|700 x 505 x 995
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Flat pleated filter: Cellulose fibre material
- Tilting chassis
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning