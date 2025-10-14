The NT 27/1 Me is a compact, manoeuvrable and particularly user-friendly wet and dry vacuum cleaner for universal commercial use. The enormous suction power of the NT 27/1 Me is due to its powerful suction turbine. It is fitted with a cartridge filter. A mechanical floating switch off when the maximum filling level is reached ensures a longer lifetime and gentle operation. The practical clip system for quickly changing or connecting accessories makes handling straightforward. Five swivel castors ensure easy tracking, manoeuvrability and stability. The NT 27/1 Me also features a practical storage area on the blower head. Another plus of the NT 27/1 Me is the accessories holder and the cable hook on the machine. The ergonomic carrying handle with suction pipe holder guarantees easy and convenient transport of the machine with all its accessories. The NT 27/1 Me has all-round impact protection to safeguard not only the machine itself but also walls, machines and items of furniture from damage. The non-corrosive, acid- and alkali-resistant stainless steel housing also ensures a long service life for the industrial vacuum cleaner.