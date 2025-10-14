Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 70/2 Me Classic
The NT 70/2 Me Classic is a robust, powerful and easy-to-use dual-motor wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a 70-litre container for coarse dirt, dust and liquids.
With its 70-litre container, the dual-motor NT 70/2 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner can vacuum large quantities of wet and coarse dirt. With its high suction power and highly efficient cartridge filter, the vacuum cleaner makes light work of all kinds of dust, liquids and coarse dirt. What's more, the robust vacuum cleaner is fitted with a practical drain hose. The vacuum cleaner offers outstanding mobility thanks to the push handle and extremely robust chassis with metal castors.
Features and benefits
Robust and easy to transport
- Extremely mobile on all surfaces thanks to the robust chassis, large wheels and metal castors.
- The standard push handle ensures convenient transport.
Excellent suction power
- 2 powerful turbines ensure outstanding suction power.
- The strong suction power ensures excellent cleaning results and the utmost efficiency.
Convenient servicing
- Sensationally fast: the Easy Service Concept allows removal of the turbine in just 44 seconds.
- The rapid turbine change not only saves an enormous amount of time, but also costs.
Vacuum without filter bags
- The two-motor NT Classic vacuum cleaners are fitted with the tried-and-tested Kärcher cartridge filter.
- The cartridge filter enables sustained suction without a filter bag.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 53
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|225 / 22.5
|Container capacity (l)
|70
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2300
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|76
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|18.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|25
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|580 x 510 x 850
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Dry floor nozzle: 360 mm
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Paper
- Drain hose
- Stainless steel container
- Push handle
- Moisture-resistant filter basket
Application areas
- For picking up liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for car interior cleaning.