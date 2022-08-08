Battery powered vacuum cleaners
The battery powered vacuum cleaners are ready for immediate use and impress with maximum freedom of movement, powerful performance and a battery run time of up to 60 minutes.
MAXIMUM POWER FOR BIG AND SMALL.
The new battery powered vacuum cleaners do not just look great. Their well-thought-out ergonomic design makes vacuuming easy, even under furniture, so your home looks spotless from top to bottom. For long periods vacuuming, simply use the locking button, saving you the effort of holding down the power button. And speaking of saving: the bagless system means you don’t have to keep buying expensive dust bags either. And, instead of fiddly bag removal and replacement, you simply empty the dust filter at the push of a button. You can clean small homes with no cord, and next-to-no effort, with the VC 4 Cordless myHome. For larger living spaces, the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily is the right choice. Its even more powerful brushless motor and the LED lighting on the floor nozzle help you clean for up to 50 minutes to get your whole home looking WOW again.
Anyone who values maximum comfort and innovative technology will opt for the VC 7 Cordless yourMax. Vacuuming is even easier and more efficient with its innovative dust sensor. The automatic dust detection and power control enable an even longer run time of up to 60 minutes.
VC 7 CORDLESS yourMAX
Practical wall bracket with charger
Well-thought-out filter system
Easy-to-switch accessories
Active floor nozzle with LED lighting
Intuitive feedback and charge display
Dust sensor technology
VC 6 CORDLESS ourFAMILY
Practical wall bracket with charger
Well-thought-out filter system
Easy-to-switch accessories
Active floor nozzle with LED lighting
Intuitive feedback and charge display
VC 4 CORDLESS myHOME
Practical wall bracket
Well-thought-out filter system
Easy-to-switch accessories
Active floor nozzle
Cleanliness that is thrilling – and also comfortable.
Lots of dirt is created in the home every day, including food crumbs, pet hair and fine house dust. So every now and then you need the help of a quick and flexible cleaning partner. Our battery powered vacuum cleaners are ready for immediate use and remove dirt from furniture, floors and all surfaces in an instant, without any great difficulty. Their compact, lightweight design means that our powerful vacuum cleaners are also easy to operate and store away. With our battery powered vacuum cleaners you also have maximum freedom of movement, without the hassle of pulling a large device along or repeatedly unplugging the power cable and plugging it in again somewhere else. You can also reach areas that are difficult to access, such as along the edge of the sofa or under shelves. And with the versatile accessories the battery powered vacuum cleaners can be quickly and easily converted into handheld vacuum cleaners.
Battery powered handheld vacuum cleaners
Battery powered vacuum cleaner CVH 2
Powerful performance: the battery powered CVH 2 is light, compact and thus to hand at any time for smaller cleaning jobs in the kitchen, living room and bedroom or vehicle interior. Dirt such as crumbs, hair and dust stands no chance thanks to its high suction power. The easy-to-clean 2-stage filter system ensures very clean exhaust air.