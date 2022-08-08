MAXIMUM POWER FOR BIG AND SMALL.

The new battery powered vacuum cleaners do not just look great. Their well-thought-out ergonomic design makes vacuuming easy, even under furniture, so your home looks spotless from top to bottom. For long periods vacuuming, simply use the locking button, saving you the effort of holding down the power button. And speaking of saving: the bagless system means you don’t have to keep buying expensive dust bags either. And, instead of fiddly bag removal and replacement, you simply empty the dust filter at the push of a button. You can clean small homes with no cord, and next-to-no effort, with the VC 4 Cordless myHome. For larger living spaces, the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily is the right choice. Its even more powerful brushless motor and the LED lighting on the floor nozzle help you clean for up to 50 minutes to get your whole home looking WOW again.

Anyone who values maximum comfort and innovative technology will opt for the VC 7 Cordless yourMax. Vacuuming is even easier and more efficient with its innovative dust sensor. The automatic dust detection and power control enable an even longer run time of up to 60 minutes.