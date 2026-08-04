Mattress Nozzle

The mattress nozzle ensures deep, hygienic cleaning of your mattress and all grooves in and around your sleeping area.

The Kärcher mattress nozzle is well suited to hygienic deep-cleaning of beds, mattresses, pillows and hard-to-reach grooves around beds. These grooves are where dust and mite excrement, which contain allergy-triggering particles, build up particularly easily on textile surfaces. But even dust and mite excrement stand no chance against the practical crevice nozzle which was designed specially for sleeping areas and reliably removes all dirt.

Features and benefits
Removes dust and dirt from mattresses more thoroughly and better than conventional upholstery vacuum cleaners
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 171 x 153 x 75
Application areas
  • Mattresses
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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