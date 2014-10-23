Home & Garden cleaning and care agents

The right cleaning agents make the difference. When combined with cleaning agents that are specially formulated for particular tasks, Kärcher cleaning devices deliver maximum performance. Our range includes a wide selection of cleaning agents for all cleaning tasks around the home and garden.

Discover our diverse range of cleaning and care agents

The perfect addition: Kärcher cleaning agents and care agents.

For over 30 years, Kärcher has placed huge importance on environmental considerations and resource conservation in the development and production of its cleaning agents and care agents and its choice of raw materials that go into them. The cleaning agents, which are specifically designed for the devices, not only guarantee optimum cleaning results but also save water, time and energy. At least some degree of biodegradability is always guaranteed. In the manufacture of its new eco!ogic universal cleaner, however, Kärcher is going one step further by using tensides exclusively from 100% renewable raw materials and a bottle made from >96% plant-based plastic – another plus point for environmental protection.

