Steam Cleaner
One for everything: the steam cleaner. The Kärcher steam cleaners ensure cleanliness in the entire household and your family can be sure that everything is cleaned fibre-deep – completely without chemicals. Thanks to the top cleaning performance, the steam kills 99.99 %* of all bacteria and ensures maximum hygiene and a healthy living environment. Whether in the kitchen, bathroom, on floors or even for the ironing, Kärcher really goes full steam and delivers top results. Discover the diversity of possible applications now!
Using steam to combat coronaviruses* and bacteria**
Simple and effective against bacteria and coronaviruses: hot steam. The powerful steam output, the high steam temperature, powerful nozzles and hot cleaning cloths ensure that Kärcher steam cleaners can eliminate up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses such as coronaviruses or influenza viruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on hard surfaces, fixtures and fittings, tiles, mirrors, etc.
- Hygiene and fibre-deep cleanliness with steam – completely without chemicals, just with mains water
- Elimination of 99.99 per cent* of all common household bacteria on hard surfaces
- Better cleaning performance than with conventional manual cleaning methods with detergent
- High steam temperature, strong steam generation
Maximum effectiveness: Tackle bedbugs with Kärcher steam cleaners
Bedbugs tend to linger near the bed and nestle in crevices, cracks, gaps and behind skirting boards or headboards. The eggs there can be easily reached and killed with hot steam. It is important that the nozzle is guided slowly over the area at a distance of maximum five centimetres. The steam then has enough time to heat the surface and penetrate into the layers. Working from top to bottom: Curtains or blinds are steamed first, then the lower-lying objects such as bed frames or skirting boards. Only the surface of upholstered furniture and mattresses should be treated if required so that any residual moisture can also dry again fully. Treatment with the steam cleaner should be avoided on heat-sensitive materials.
An all-rounder – thanks to the comprehensive accessories
The extensive array of accessories for the Kärcher steam cleaners ensures a wide range of possible applications throughout the home.
Hand and floor nozzles
Cloth kits
Sets of brushes
Steam hoses
Window and glass nozzles
Accessory kits
* When spot cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. a steaming duration of 30 seconds at the maximum steam level, 99.999% of enveloped viruses, such as coronavirus or influenza (with the exception of the hepatitis B virus), are removed from smooth, hard household surfaces (test germs: Modified Vaccinia Ankara virus) upon direct contact with the surface to be cleaned.
** When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s and maximum steam pressure, 99.99% of all typical household bacteria on smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae) upon direct contact with the surface to be cleaned.
*** Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner results in a better cleaning performance than cleaning manually with a mop and detergent. Tested according to international performance standards.