Watering systems

Rain, reinvented by Kärcher. Kärcher's extensive range of watering equipment will bring a smile to the faces of garden lovers everywhere. Pumps and watering products designed to work in perfect unison allow you to work responsibly with your natural resources. This ensures that precious water is used in the most effective and economical way. Innovative technology and precise sensors ensure that your plants are provided with exactly the volume of water that they require to grow. To ensure that you can take maximum pleasure from the natural beauty of your garden, Kärcher provides maximum-efficiency nozzles, spray guns, sprinklers, hoses, water timers, pumps, hose connection systems and storage systems. Whichever Kärcher product you use, you know you have made the right choice.

Kärcher Automatic watering

Automatic watering

When you're away on holiday, the last thing you want to worry about is your garden: And with water timers from Kärcher you don't have to – they can control your watering system according to an exact schedule.

Kärcher Kärcher Rain System®

Kärcher Rain System®

The Kärcher Rain System® is the perfect complement to hedges, bushes, vegetable patches and flowerbeds. The water is sprinkled exactly where it's needed and nothing is wasted – which is good for the environment and your wallet.

Kärcher Nozzles and spray lances

Nozzles and spray lances

Right on target: Kärcher garden nozzles and spray lances have an ergonomic design and are extremely easy to use. You can adjust the spraying pattern to suit your needs.

Kärcher Sprinklers

Sprinklers

Water right into the corners: whether it's large or small, flat or sloping, you will always find the right solution for your garden in our extensive range of circular sprinklers.

Kärcher Connectors/Tap adaptors

Connectors/Tap adaptors

Connecting, (de)coupling and repairing: the Kärcher range offers compatible connectors for all available click systems and common hose diameters.

Kärcher Hoses

Hoses

Kärcher garden hoses are extremely flexible, robust and kink-resistant, so nothing will get in the way of you maintaining your garden!

Kärcher Hose storage

Hose storage

Always tidy, always ready to use: With the Kärcher hose boxes, hose trolleys, hose reels and hose hangers watering the entire garden is done quickly and simply.

Kärcher

An overview of our watering system:

Discover the wide range of application possibilities of our garden products for watering. 

  1. Kärcher Rain System® 

  2. Senso Timer ST 6 Duo eco!ogic

  3. Metall spray gun Premium

  4. Premium spray lance

  5. Garden shower

  6. Universal hose connector plus

  7. Universal hose connector plus with Aqua Stop

  8. Oscillating sprinkler OS 5.320 SV

  9. Hose trolley HT 4.520 Kit

  10. Premium hose reel HR 7.315 Kit

  11. PrimoFlex® Premium hose

  12. Premium CR 7.220 automatic hose reel

  13. Compact CR 3.110 hose reel

Booster pumps

 

14.  BP 4 Garden Set

15.  BP 7 Home & Garden eco!ogic

16.  BP 1 Barrel

17.  BP 6 Deep Well

18.  BP 2 Cistern 



Submersible pumps

 

19.  SP 7 Dirt Inox

20.  SP 6 Flat Inox

1. SensoTimer ST 6 Duo eco!ogic

2. Radio moisture sensor

3. Pressure reducer with filter

4. T-connector with water flow regulation

5. Drip nozzle

6. Micro spray nozzle 360°

7. Micro spray nozzle 180°

 8. Micro spray nozzle 90°

 9. Sealing collar

10. Hose spike

11. I-connector

12. Kärcher Rain System® hose

13. Trickle hose

14. Hose stop

SensoTimer ST 6 eco!ogic

The intelligent SensoTimer ST 6 eco!ogic watering computer is based on the water demand of plants and waters with humidity control using a radio sensor.

 

Kärcher Rain System® - The new, intelligent way of watering.

The Kärcher Rain System® blends in perfectly with hedges, bushes, vegetable patches and flower beds. The water is supplied to the exact areas that require it, making it both environmentally friendly and easy on your budget.

Intelligent watering

When the level of soil moisture becomes too low, the watering starts automatically at the next designated time.

Efficient drip irrigation

Reliable watering for all of your plants. Suitable for plantings up to 50 m in length.

Targeted watering

Drip nozzle with volume regulation for targeted watering directly onto the plants.

Area watering

Micro spray nozzles with three different spraying patterns (360°,180° and 90°) and adjustable water volumes.

Makes environmental sense

Kärcher's intelligent and efficient technology, as well as products designed to work in perfect unison, allow you to work responsibly with natural resources. By extending the eco!ogic range to include garden products, Kärcher has demonstrated its sense of ecological responsibility for its latest products. Of special importance here is the removal of the stand-by mode and the addition of the maximum-efficiency watering control system.

Efficient watering

Kärcher's intelligent and efficient technology, as well as products designed to work in perfect unison, allow you to work responsibly with natural resources.

By extending the eco!ogic range to include garden products, Kärcher has demonstrated its sense of ecological responsibility for its latest products. Of special importance here is the removal of the stand-by mode and the addition of the maximum-efficiency watering control system.

1 Supply from alternative water sources.
2 Controlling the water volume.
3 Transporting the required water volume.
4 Application without wasting water.

 

More information on sustainability.

Save energy

Durable and easy-to-operate, Kärcher high-quality pumps are ideal for using alternative water sources. The pumps switch on and off automatically as required. Multistage pumps provide increased power and efficiency and lower noise levels. With the same flow rate as conventional jet pumps, they reduce the level of energy consumption by 30%. The eco!ogic models with a 0-watt stand-by function are even more economical.

Save water

The new SensoTimer water timer with radio-controlled moisture sensors provides intelligent and efficient watering for your garden. The level of soil moisture is transmitted every 30 minutes and the watering system starts only if it is really required. To avoid unesseccary watering, the sensor measures the level of moisture near ground level. Thanks to the eco!ogic function, watering can be delayed if required, allowing you to save even more water.

Responsible choice of materials

Kärcher places a huge emphasis on the careful selection of materials, taking care to ensure environmental compatibility and avoids substances such as phthalate and heavy metals that are detrimental to the environment and to health. Kärcher PrimoFlex® quality hoses are characterised by their robustness, flexibility and kink-resistance.

Maximum efficiency

The new Kärcher Rain System® gears itself precisely towards the needs of your plants and blends in with hedges, bushes, vegetable patches and flower beds. The water is supplied to the exact areas that require it, without waste, making it both environmentally friendly and easy on your budget. The consistent pressure distribution allows water to be distributed evenly, even at a distance of 50 metres. You can adjust the water volume to suit your requirements.

Videos

Would you like to learn more about Kärcher's watering systems?
Click on the thumbnail image to see the devices in action.

SensoTimer ST 6 eco!ogic

Kärcher Rain System®

Pumps and watering systems

Watering Station HR 7.315

Hose Trolley HT 4.520

Premium CR 7.220 automatic hose reel

Universal hose coupling

Water Timer WT 5

