Watering systems

SensoTimer ST 6 eco!ogic

The intelligent SensoTimer ST 6 eco!ogic watering computer is based on the water demand of plants and waters with humidity control using a radio sensor.

Kärcher Rain System® - The new, intelligent way of watering.

The Kärcher Rain System® blends in perfectly with hedges, bushes, vegetable patches and flower beds. The water is supplied to the exact areas that require it, making it both environmentally friendly and easy on your budget.