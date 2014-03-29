Spray extraction cleaners

Fibre-deep cleanliness for every requirement. Whether it is a multitasking device for the fibre-deep cleaning of large areas and comprehensive accessories for all situations, a compact power pack for thorough intermediate cleaning or cordless freedom for full mobility – our Kärcher spray extraction cleaners are the perfect solution for every requirement. Even the most stubborn dirt does not stand a chance with our Kärcher spray extraction cleaners.

0 Products
Kärcher Fibre-deep cleanliness for every requirement.

YOUR NEW CLEAN.

The special problem-solver: With our spray extraction cleaners, you can remove even the most stubborn dirt, on almost all textile surfaces. From car seats and carpets, doormats to garden furniture, upholstery or fabric covers – Kärcher's spray extraction cleaners offer a wide range of applications indoors and out. Grease, dirt and odours? They no longer have a chance!

Cleaning carpet with the Kärcher spray extraction cleaner

DOWN TO THE SMALLEST FIBRE.

Fibre-deep cleaning to be excited about: Our spray extraction cleaners get cleaning done. This allows you to remove even ingrained dirt in no time at all. For absorbent yet energy-efficient and hygienic cleaning. Allergy-sufferers in particular can breathe a sigh of relief. Furthermore, our spray extraction cleaners impress with their long lifetime, high quality and robustness.

Fibre-deep cleaning with the Kärcher spray extraction cleaner
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited