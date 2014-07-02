Carpet cleaner

Kärcher carpet cleaners are robust, powerful and versatile for effective deep and intermediate cleaning of carpets and stain removal from textiles. With the appropriate accessories, Kärcher carpet cleaners also clean upholstery and car seats deep into the pile.

Floor coverings, upholstered furniture, office chairs, passenger seats – the powerful, handy Kärcher spray extraction machines, corded or battery-powered, clean all textile surfaces and loosen and remove dirt in a single step. With powerful suction turbines for unrivalled low residual moisture.

Kärcher air blowers are efficient, powerful, very compact and whisper quiet. They quickly dry water damage or carpets after cleaning. With carrying handle and integrated cord storage.

