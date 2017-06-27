industrial cleaning solutions and systems

One partner for everything

In industry, you are faced with a whole range of often very specific cleaning tasks: machinery and systems, moulds and parts, as well as transport routes and storage areas, both in doors and outdoors. Each one of these areas is very complex in itself. Combining all of them into one functioning system of the highest effectiveness and efficiency requires extensive expertise and experience. As world market leaders for cleaning technology, we offer this expertise and over 75 years’ experience. We offer the unique Kärcher System. And we offer the solution to every one of your tasks. What do you get out of it? All of the benfits.

Increase efficiency through intelligent cleaning management. By ensuring cleanliness in every area, you simultaneously improve quality. And with our innovative, gentle and protective cleaning procedures, you optimise care and maintenance of your systems.

By using our customised solutions for specific production environments, you can ensure compliance with sector-specific hygiene and safety standards at all times. For extreme or critical environments like Ex zones, danger zones, areas exposed to extreme temperatures and areas with limited accessibility, we offer highly specialised solutions. This enables you to promote your core business. And what’s more, you benefit from reduced downtime.

One of the most demanding cleaning tasks is the removal of critical substances. Whether explosive, hazardous, oily, greasy or stubborn dirt – with our special applications, virtually any type of dirt can be removed safely and reliably, without damaging your systems. And when it comes to tackling extremely in - tractable dirt and encrustations, all you need, where it is technically possible, is the pure power of water: our ultra high-pressure water jet systems remove any type of dirt, and even paint, coatings and cured concrete, in a targeted way.

Breaks are important, so long as they are planned. To ensure that this remains the case, we provide cleaning solutions which you can use parallel to your production processes without interruption. And with minimal set-up and changeover times.

Your working environment is already complex enough. That is why you will appreciate the easy handling of our cleaning machines. The same applies to our machines for special requirements. And to ensure that after successful completion of your cleaning you are not then faced with new problems, we support you with environmentally sustainable procedures for cleaning and processing production residues and waste water.