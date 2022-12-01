Professional expertise

Different target groups in the commercial environment have different cleaning requirements: Which type of floor needs what approach to cleaning, refurbishment or maintenance? What is meant by hygienic cleaning? At what point does cleaning contribute to process reliability? What effect can cleaning have on a business's profitability? And which type of dirt can be removed with which cleaning agent? 

Kärcher expertise provides helpful answers, tips and instructions for various questions about cleaning as well as the right cleaning machines, cleaning agents and accessories for cleaning and maintenance.

Kärcher industry solutions for the automotive industry

Automotive

Kärcher industry solutions for the construction and handicraft industries

Construction and handicraft

Kärcher industry solutions for building service providers

Building service providers

 

Kärcher industry solutions for the healthcare industry

Healthcare

Kärcher industry solutions for the hotel and gastronomy industries

Hospitality

 

Kärcher industry solutions for the industrial sector

Industry

 

Kärcher industry solutions for the municipal and public service industries

Municipal authorities and public service

Kärcher industry solutions for retail

Retail

 

Kärcher industry solutions for transport and logistics

Transport and logistics

 

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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