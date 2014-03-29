Industry

An experienced partner you can rely on for all industrial cleaning tasks. Production can only run smoothly when every part interlocks perfectly. The same applies to cleaning processes: efficient cleaning can only be achieved if all solutions harmonise with one another. This is why Kärcher, as a system provider in all sectors, offers effective, safe, strong and customised cleaning solutions.

Maschinenbau

Food industry

Food production is subject to strict hygiene regulations, both at the production stage itself and in the upstream and downstream stages.

Machine construction

In the machine construction industry, it is important to find a cleaning partner that can offer a solution for every challenge and take care of every little detail.

Chemicals industry

The chemicals industry is subject to all kinds of dirt every day, including fine dusts, adhesive deposits, caustic liquids, mineral oils and granulates.

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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